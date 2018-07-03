Imran will be in PM House after 4 weeks, says Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar on Tuesday expressed the confidence that party chief Imran Khan will be in PM House after four weeks.

While speaking at the launch of his party’s digital policy, he said Pakistan’s population has been based on mainly young people and that it is the responsibility of state to provide them job opportunities.

Highlighting salient features of the policy, the PTI leader said if voted to power the party will try to generate 8, 75000 jobs in IT sector.

He announced that the party is also considering to provide as many as 50, 000 scholarships.

He said the annual debt stood at $2 billion when the PML-N assumed power after winning the 2013 polls, but it has soared to a staggering level as the monthly debt is $2 billion now.

Mr. Umar said the interim government has been looking for a bailout package to ward off growing economic imbalance and added the solution to the financial crisis facing the country lay in shoring up dwindling exports.

He said the PTI will work to take the country’s exports to the volume of $10 billion after assuming power.

The PTI leader said the country’s education system doesn’t meet international standards and pledged to reform it after coming to power.

He expressed optimism that the party will win a majority to form a government in the centre on its own

