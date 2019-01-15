Imran will be brought to his knees very soon: Hamza

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Hamza Shehbaz on Monday hit out at the PTI-led government, saying Prime Minister Imran Khan would be forced to apologise to his voters over the dismal performance.

“The day is not far when he [Imran] will be compelled to go atop a container once again and say he has failed the people of Pakistan owing to his government’s policies,” he said while talking to reporters on Monday.

Hamza, son of PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif, went on to say that the people of Pakistan have had to bear the brunt of the economic failures of the government with prices of basic necessities sky rocketing.

The government has no clue how to fix the the economy, he added. “The public can’t be given any relief by the government busy in criticising the previous governments” Talking about his name on the no-fly list, the PML-N leader said: “I had no idea my name was being added to the Exit Control List, but it does not matter as I was on the same list for the last 10 years during the Musharraf’s dictatorial reign.”

Share on: WhatsApp