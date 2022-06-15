Imran, wife Bushra accused of getting land from Bahria Town

Sanaullah claims PTI govt introduces new methods of corruption

Ijaz Kakakhel Islamabad

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday claimed that the former accountability adviser Shahzad Akbar took a Rs5 billion kickback for repatriation of Rs50 billion of the private housing society Bahria Town laundered to the UK.

He claimed that the former government of Imran Khan introduced new ways of corruption. During a press conference the Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah revealed details of former prime minister Imran Khan’s alleged corruption. After the cabinet meeting, flanked by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Communications Minister Asad Mahmood, the interior minister blamed former Prime Minister Imran Khan for being wrongly labelled as “Sadiq and Amin”. He accused that the documents shown by the ousted premier for approval were all passed through the cabinet without the members being informed about its details.

Citing sources, Rana Sana said that later it was revealed that funds worth Rs50 billion under a private housing scheme were transferred to the UK illegally which was later traced by the authorities and was confiscated by the UK’s National Crime Agency. The interior minister alleged that former prime minister Imran Khan’s corruption czar Mirza Shahzad Akbar was involved in the misappropriation of Rs50 billion in a case related to a private housing project which was unearthed in the UK. He blamed that Akbar was working as a “broker” for Imran Khan.

He said that Imran, the prime minister at the time, had tasked Shehzad Akbar, ex-PM’s aide on accountability, to resolve the matter. Akbar “settled” the entire case, while the Rs50bn — which was state property and belonged to the national treasury — was adjusted against Bahria Town’s liability, the interior minister alleged.

He said the former prime minister accepted a graft of Rs5bn as “his share” through Akbar before the case was wrapped. Sanaullah said the federal cabinet has formed a sub-committee to investigate the scandal and deal with it as per the law.

“The case did not just end here. Bahria Town, after its Rs50bn was protected by the government, entered an agreement and allotted a 458-kanal land with an on-paper value of Rs530 million to a trust owned by Imran and his wife,” he claimed.

Bahria Town donated the land to Al-Qadir Trust, with the agreement bearing signatures of the real estate developer’s donors and Bushra Khan — the wife of former premier Imran, Sanaullah alleged.

He said the non-profit organisation had only two trustees: Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi.