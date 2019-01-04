Imran warmly received in Turkey

Observer Report

Ankara

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Turkey on two-day official visit on the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

PM Khan was warmly received by Governor Konya Cüneyit Orhan Toprak and Pakistan Ambassador M. Syrus Sajjad Qazi at Airport.

During his visit, he will discuss bilateral relations including regional and international issues with the Turkish president.

The prime minister will address a business forum and also hold meetings with Turkish traders and businessmen.

