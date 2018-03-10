Imran wants Chairman Senate from Balochistan

FATA Senators, Balochistan CM discuss Senate polls with Zardari, Bilawal

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan has stated that PTI Senators would neither vote to Pakistan People’s Party nor N-League for the Senate Chairman slot.

Speaking at a press conference here Friday, Imran Khan, however, announced to support candidate from Balochistan for Senate Chairman and Deputy Chairman from FATA.

Imran said the people of FATA have rendered tremendous sacrifices, adding that Balochistan and FATA are feeling deprived for some years, therefore Senate Chairman should be from Balochistan while Deputy Chairman be elected from FATA so that their sacrifices be acknowledged. Chairman PTI went on to say party’s core committee has agreed over Chairman Senate from Balochistan and Deputy Chairman from FATA. He hoped PPP would also support it.

On Thursday, in a dramatic move, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan handed over his party’s 12 senators and authorised Balochistan chief minister to deal on their behalf. Later, the chief minister announced to support PPP for the top office after holding a meeting with Asif Zardari along with senators-elect from Balochistan.

Meanwhile, Senators from Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bazinjo Friday called on President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and discussed with them political issues with them.

During meeting of FATA Senators with Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, held at Zardari House Islamabad, matters related to recently held Senate elections and issues of FATA came under discussion.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bazinjo also called on former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and discussed with them matters of Senate elections and political situation in the province.

The meeting was also attended by former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Senator Dr. Qayyum Soomro, Senator Salim Mandviwala, Senator Sardar Ali Khan, President and General Secretary PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Humayun Khan and Faisal Karim Kundi.