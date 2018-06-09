Imran wants caretaker PM to take nation into confidence over power crisis

Islamabad

Amid return of extended hours of load-shedding after completion of five years of the PML-N government, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Friday wrote to interim Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk to take the people into confidence by informing them about the actual situation of power crisis and chronic circular debt.

In a series of tweets, the PTI chief said the people would like to know the veracity of former premier Nawaz Sharif’s statement that his party left with surplus electricity in the system and that any power failures would be the caretaker government’s responsibility.

He said: “As the country confronts spiraling power & water crises alongside a heat wave, I have written a letter to the Caretaker PM to take nation into confidence & inform them of the correct picture of the acute power crisis & status of the Rs 500bn circular debt left by the PMLN govt.”

In another tweet, he said: “The long-suffering public has a right know whether the promises & claims by the PML-N govt of having ended load-shedding were nothing but a pack of lies. Ppl would also like to know the veracity of Sharif’s statement that any power failures now would be Caretaker govt’s fault.”—INP