Imran wants a puppet chief minister in Sindh: Bilawal

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to appoint a puppet chief minister in Sindh as well.

The PPP leader was speaking at an event held for International Human Rights Day at the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto University of Science and Technology Islamabad. He dismissed the possibility of governor’s rule in Sindh.

“There is no chance of governor’s rule being imposed in Sindh,” he said. Bilawal said that cases against Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah were being reopened. He said that if rulers labelled others corrupt and were not ready to listen to them then the country will not progress.

“If we don’t listen to constructive criticism, how will we advance?” he asked. “If the opposition is heard, better solutions can be obtained. When I go to the parliament, no one is ready to hear me,” he added. The Bhutto scion said that no compromise should be made on human rights. He said that human rights represented strength, not weakness. “Basic human rights are important for the protection of students,” he said. “I am proud of Sindh Government for allowing the reinstatement of student unions.” Bilawal said that people had freedom of expression in Pakistan but no one could guarantee what would happen after that.