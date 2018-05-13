Imran vows to transform Karachi with 10-point agenda

Observer Report

Karachi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan vowed to transform Karachi into a great city with his 10-point agenda, as he addressed the party’s power show near Aladdin Park on Saturday.

Thanking the people of Karachi for welcoming him here, he said the city’s residents are the most politically mature in the country.

“Karachi is the financial hub of Pakistan. Karachi’s people [are always] the first to unite for the solution of the country’s issues,” he said, as he called on the public to shun differences and come together for the common good.

Lamenting the state of education and health in Sindh, particularly the interior areas, Imran said it had become the most impoverished region in the world.

He said the only way to end poverty was to eliminate the menace of corruption. “No country can progress when its leaders are rooted deep in corruption.”

Imran said his priority would be to end corruption from the country, if his party won the elections later this year. “How can they [the ones in power] end corruption when they are themselves involved in money laundering worth billions?” the PTI chief said.

He then proceeded to present his 10-point agenda to resolve the city’s woes.

Imran highlighted that the [shortage of] water was the biggest problem of Karachi, adding that the city generating 70 per cent revenue of the country did not have enough water to meet its needs.

“We will change the administrative system here and bring a directly elected mayor of the city,” he said, noting that under the 18th Amendment provinces were empowered but the provinces did not delegate these powers to ground level. Lamenting the state of public education in the province, the PTI chairman promised to change the system of government schools for the poor children and make education accessible and affordable for all. “We will establish international standard universities here,” he said.

Imran pointed out the dire state of hospitals across Sindh and presented example of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “Since the time hospitals were nationalised, this was the first time in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that a province tried to improve the condition of hospitals,” he said.