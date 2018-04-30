Imran vows to fight till last drop of blood

Thousands converge to attend PTI gathering

Today’s Pakistan neither vision of Quaid-i-Azam nor Allama Iqbal; Unveils PTI 11-point agenda

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) displayed a strong show of power at Minar-e-Pakistan on Sunday, as thousands of party supporters and workers from all over the country gathered at the ground.

Imran Khan addressing the crowd on Sunday stated that inhabitants of Lahore have never disappointed him while vowing to fight for people of Pakistan till the last drop of his blood.

He disclosed his 11-point agenda leading towards Naya [new] Pakistan.

“Ask yourself why Pakistan had been created”, Khan asked charged crowd while adding at the same time that Pakistan was created on the model of Madina.

Apprising attendants about frisking of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at US airport, he stated that if country’s premier undergoes through such humiliation then how would be a common Pakistani would be treated in the world.

“The point I am making is, that we were supposed to be a country who had to tell the world what the justice and humanity is”, stated Imran.

“Pakistan’s loan volume doubled during Zardari’s era. The same augmented to Rs27000 bn from Rs6000bn during Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s current tenure”, he claimed.

“The country which is under debts loses its freedom, you become enslaved to the one you are indebted to even without conquering the country”, he stated.

“We are on crossroads today. On one end lies disrespect and on the other lies dignity. Pakistan is the second country with most number of out of the school children, after Nigeria”, Imran told participants.

He lamented that today’s Pakistan is neither the vision of Quaid-i-Azam nor Allama Iqbal.

Imran, who earlier dubbed it a “Tsunami plus show”, expressed his gratitude to the participants for turning out in large numbers to witness the “historic” gathering.

“Whenever I gave a call to you, you never disappointed me,” he told the crowd.

“The Pakistan that Quaid-i-Azam wanted would afford equal rights to all citizens including the minorities, where the Hindu community, Sikhs, and Christians would be equal citizens. This country was to be formed on the model of Madina, where the basis of law was justice,” Imran said.

Quoting Prophet Mohammad’s (PBUH) example, the PTI chief said, “Prophet (PBUH) brought the entire Muslim nation towards truth and righteousness by way of his own example. The Muslim nation then ruled the entire world for 700 years but as soon as the royal system of kingdoms was established, the poor became poorer and the rich became richer.”

Pointing to the foreign debt situation, he said the country is approaching a disaster. “We don’t have money to pay back loans and we’re taking loans to pay back loans.”

Lamenting the state of healthcare in the country, Imran recounted his late mother’s battle with cancer and how it spurred him to build Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital.

“When my mother was diagnosed with cancer, I found out for the first time that Pakistan did not have treatment for cancer,” he said, as he recalled how the tragedy changed his life forever.

It was then that I learned, there were two [divisions] in our society: the rich, who could afford to travel abroad for expensive treatment, and the poor, who watched their loved ones die helpless, he narrated.

“It was then that I decided to enter politics, to make a just and equal Pakistan.” “Remember this, an indebted country can never really be free,” he added.

Recalling his party’s struggle, Imran said people used to mock them. “In first election, we got none, in second election we got one seat. But today, we are the largest party in Pakistan. Time will prove that no one can defeat PTI.”

Laying out the 11-point agenda which, according to him, will help bring “one system of justice, reduce poverty and elevate the living standards of the poor”, Imran started with education.

“First point: No country can ever flourish without emphasising on the education.. All the Asian Tigers educated their children, the men and the women,” he said.

“3.5 crore children study in government schools. Half of Punjab’s budget is being spent on Lahore [alone].

I ask Shehbaz Sharif who’s ruling Punjab for 10 years, how many international-level universities did he establish?”

Shah Mahmood Qureshi addresses PTI rally said: “This country saw dictatorship, all kinds of ups and downs.. People gave a chance to PPP four times, elected Nawaz Sharif three times, but is there any change?”

“Did people’s lives get any better after repeatedly giving a chance to PPP or PML-N? Now for once, give a chance to PTI and see the difference,” he said.

“Only Imran Khan can help change this country for the better,” he added. I stand with Imran Khan because I want change: Sheikh Rasheed Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed, addressing the congregation, said he has chosen to stand with Imran Khan and PTI because he wants change.

“I want change for the poor. There is no water, no electricity, no gas, no jobs, no governance. This Motorway and this Green Line, they have been built out of your pockets,” he lashed out at the ruling PML-N.

“These fraudsters, they are only honest till the next elections. I see an end to Nawaz [family] politics. In Pakistan, one thief goes, another thief comes.”

“I see Imran Khan as the most suitable, honest candidate. People make mistakes. But his conscience is clean. He is the image of Quaid’s vision for Pakistan,” Rasheed continued.

Saluting the Chief Justice of Pakistan, he said that Justice Saqib Nisar is waging jihad against the injustices and poverty.

He added that he could have continued to build his party, but he instead chose to support the PTI and Imran Khan.

Addressing the gathering, PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said his party, once in power, would make a unified “one Pakistan, not two Pakistans”.

“We will make a Pakistan where thousands others like Maryam [Nawaz] can access [quality] healthcare like she is able to ensure for her [ailing] mother,” said Fawad.

PTI leader Senator Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, during his address, congratulated the nation for ensuring a successful and historic congregation.

“The public has spoken: Lahore, Punjab and Pakistan belongs to PTI,” he said. “The public has spoken: Imran Khan is the next prime minister of Pakistan.”

“Today, we are laying the foundation of a new Pakistan. We want a Pakistan where everyone is equal before law,” he continued.

He added that in Imran Khan’s Pakistan, all the power would lie with the municipal institutions, and called on the public to ensure PTI’s success.

Jahangir Tareen addresses jalsa at Minar-e-Pakistan “A poor farmer has a separate Pakistan, he is deprived of his basic rights,” Tareen said, adding that the farmers will take revenge through their vote.

“It is the government’s responsibility that the poor farmers are provided with the loans, seeds and the reasonable rates which they deserve,” he added.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chief minister Pervez Khattak presented the example of his province in areas of human development.

“We have tried our best to make a common man’s life better [in KP], you can check all the surveys of education, health, human development, KP topped [them all],” he pointed out.

The chief minister recalled that when his government took over, the province suffered from terrorism.

“Thank God, today with the hard work of police and other institutions peace is back in KP.”

Prior to this, the PTI had held a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on October 30, 2011. Organisers claimed that today’s rally would attract similar if not larger crowds.

Imran Khan on Saturday spoke to local and foreign journalists about Pakistan’s foreign policy, saying it fell under the purview of civilian government. However, he said, it is necessary to discuss security matters with other institutions.

Modi’s mindset does not allow for Pak-India negotiations: Imran Khan About Pakistan’s dialogue with India, Imran said talks could not be held as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s did not have a mindset for negotiations.

Nevertheless, he had asked India [in the past] not to close doors for dialogue, the PTI chief added.

Regarding the tribal areas, Imran said the merger of Federally Administered Tribal Areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was necessary but Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman and Pakhtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party chief Mehmood Achakzai were coming in its way.