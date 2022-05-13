Imran vows to continue Islamabad sit in till announcement of polls

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan reiterated for the call of sit in at Islamabad after May 20 and vowed to continue it in till the announcement of date of general elections. He was addressing party power show at Attock on Thursday.

Imran Khan urged the people to join hands with the PTI in an independent march for an independent Pakistan. “Sent your families to the march if you cannot participate in it march due to fear of your jobs” Khan urged the government employees. He added that he was ready to face any consequence whether he was killed or arrested

. Khan while commenting on the country’s foreign policy viewed that the foreign policy of any country is always in favour of its interest but no rulers except the Quaid-e-Azam and Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto had ever followed an independent policy, which had always hit Pakistan’s interests. Imran has recalled that an official of United States administration had telephoned General Musharraf to support the war against Afghanistan Taliban otherwise they would bomb Pakistan to the “stone ages”.

He further said that Biden administration had threatened Pakistan with dire consequences if the no-confidence motion would not succeed against Prime Minister Imran. He revealed that that he had informed every quarter concerned about foreign conspiracy which has the capacity of foiling the conspiracy and its dire consequences but all his efforts proved in vain.