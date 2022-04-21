Imran vows neither to accept slavery nor imported govt

Imran Khan has announced that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will neither accept slavery nor the imported government.

While addressing a massive rally at Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan on Thursday, Imran Khan said that the rulers of Pakistan are being selected by the foreign countries who put their consciences on sale. The people are now aware of a selected government that is imposed by external powers, he added.

“I will never accept this imported government, selected rulers and the gang of thieves at any cost.”

“I was trying to make Pakistan’s foreign policy independent. Whatever decisions we make are in the interests of the Pakistanis but not to appease someone else. Threats had also been given in the past and the rulers had surrendered on a telephone call.”

“I had taken up the issue of blasphemy and Islamophobia on every platform. However, they did not like my move to raise my voice on this issue.” “I have never taken dictation from anyone nor I will do this in future.”

Imran Khan said, “A foreign power questioned me to tell the reason for Russia’s visit. The gas reserves are ending in Pakistan and Russia offered oil stocks at a 30 per cent lesser price. We could have purchased petrol and diesel at 30 per cent lesser price.”

“We were also eyeing 2 million tonnes of wheat stock from Russia which was also offered at a 20 per cent lesser price. I could have reduce inflation through the imports from Russia.”

“India was also a close partner of the United States (US) and the neighbouring country was also purchasing oil from Russia.