Imran voted for PPP in Senate elections despite saying he won’t: Bilawal

Our Correspondent

Ghotki/ Mirpur Mathelo

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan voted for Pakistan People’s Party in the Senate elections despite saying he would not.

“Imran Khan indulges in politics of lies. He said he will not vote for PPP in Senate elections but voted for our candidate for deputy Senate chairman,” the PPP chairman said while addressing the media in Mirpur Mathelo.

Responding to a question, Bilawal said Karachi’s mayorship and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation are under the Muttahida Qaumi Movement. “MQM leaders are now fighting amongst each other and not doing any work nor letting anyone else do so,” he added.

He further said, “Everyone knows who was behind politics of violence in Karachi and the first time, people of Karachi will get the independence to elect candidates of their own choice.”

“I am also preparing for elections and will fight against all parties,” Bilawal added. He further alleged that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is harming democracy in an attempt to cover his faults. However, he said, “Democracy is not in danger.”

“All Nawaz Sharif wants is to save himself,” he added.

Regarding the government’s amnesty scheme, Bilawal said he hasn’t read it as yet “but it seems like a Panama amnesty scheme introduced to save themselves.”

Earlier, while addressing the media in Ghotki, Bilawal alleged the party’s opponents are handing over state-owned companies such as Pakistan International Airlines and Pakistan Steel Mills to their close aides.

“Our opponents are snatching PIA and PSM and giving them to their friends and close aides,” Bilawal said.

Claiming that the party’s opponents are involved in the politics of the rich, Bilawal said, “They introduce tax amnesty schemes for the rich and exempt them from giving taxes and paying their debts.”

Stating that the PPP has always worked for the poor, Bilawal said, Regarding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief, the PPP chairman said, “Imran Khan is involved in strange politics.”

“On one side he’s speaking against corruption and on the other side he roams around with a provincial chief minister who Sindh dismissed over corruption charges,” Bilawal concluded in an apparent reference to Mumtaz Bhutto.