Imran visits KP’s flood-hit areas

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Friday called for an immediate escalation of relief efforts for flood victims in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) as he visited the province to oversee the situation and meet families that have been affected.

The former premier assessed the flood-hit areas of KP, including Tank and DI Khan, where he met families affected by the calamity, accompanied by KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan.

While talking to the media during his visit to DI Khan, the PTI chairman said that the calamity has surpassed the destruction caused by the 2010 floods in Sindh.

“We used to think of the 2010 floods as an unimaginable catastrophe, but according to reports, the devastation and the loss of life caused this time is far greater,” he said. Khan said that the governments of Punjab and KP should provide immediate relief efforts to the flood victims, who should be assisted without any discrimination.

“I will not leave the people alone in this time of distress,” he added. Earlier, Khan criticised the federal government for giving priority to ending cases against it instead of the victims of rain-induced floods, saying that the people of the country cannot be left at the mercy of this “incompetent group” and he will visit the flood-hit areas himself.

A meeting of the PTI political committee was held under the chairmanship of the former prime minister in which the current political situation was also discussed, according to sources.

The PTI chairman vowed that the PTI would not leave the flood victims alone, directing the Punjab and KP governments to provide immediate assistance to the victims.