Imran visits Islamabad area flooded with sewage water

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday visited the village of Sohan situated near Islamabad after receiving complaints from people of the area.

The area residents complained to the PTI chairman over the dismal conditions in the area and the presence of the knee-deep sewage water which has flooded the entire area since several weeks.

Imran Khan strongly criticised the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership over the lofty claims of development in the area. He said the claims of turning Punjab into Paris have been exposed.

He also criticised former Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr. Tariq Fazal who was from the constituency for the lack of development and negligence since the last five years.

He said that his purpose to visit the area is to show that people in such conditions live so close to the federal capital, and the negligence of the PML-N government which ruled for over five years.

He vowed that he would solve the problems of the area and bring a new system for the people, since he is also contesting from the area. The area falls in the NA-53 constituency where Imran Khan is contesting elections.

