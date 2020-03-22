Imran urges Trump to lift curbs against Iran

Observer Report

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday appealed to US President Donald Trump on humanitarian grounds to lift economic sanctions against Iran till the coronavirus pandemic is over.

Taking to Twitter, the PM Imran urged the US president to lift sanctions for the people of Iran, who he said “are facing untold suffering as sanctions are crippling Iran’s efforts to fight Covid-19″.

“I want to appeal to President Trump on humanitarian grounds to lift the sanctions against Iran till the Covid-19 pandemic is over. The people of Iran are facing untold suffering as sanctions are crippling Iran’s efforts to fight Covid-19. Humanity must unite to fight this pandemic,” he tweeted.