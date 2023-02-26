Imran urges judiciary to protect fundamental rights

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday urged the judiciary to protect the fundamental rights of party members and citizens of Pakistan, asking the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Umar Ata Bandial to “draw a line” somewhere.

“People should have confidence that judiciary will protect them…what namaloom afraad (unidentified persons) and dirty Harry are doing is in front of everyone to see,” he said during a press conference flanked by PTI leader Usman Dar and a watchman in education department named Javed Ali.

Imran Khan said that the unidentified people told Javed’s wife that they would make an obscene video of her husband if he did not give statement against Dar.

“They wanted to make a case [against Dar]. They wanted the statement [from Javed] just like they wanted a statement against me from Shahbaz Gill,” he added.

Imran said that PTI leader Azam Swati was picked up and tortured on the basis of only one tweet. “They send an objectionable video to his daughter. I did not know before that such treatment was meted out to the citizens of this country,” he added.

The PTI chief said that many social media workers belonging to the party were also taken into custody and were subjected to severe torture. “Parents of a boy called me and said that their son has not recovered yet… they fear to publicly come out as everyone fears namaloom afraad,” he said.

Lashing out at the incumbent government, Imran Khan said that they should not be considered politicians but mafia. “Interior minister is running an

tape of a judge. Maryam runs tapes too. Saqib Nisar’s tape was also leaked. What kind of politicians does that,” he questioned.

He urged the CJP to take suo motu on the treatment meted out to Javed, saying that it was the duty of judiciary to protect the fundamental rights of citizens.

“I urge CJP to listen to Javed and draw line somewhere. People should have confidence that judiciary will protect them,” he added.