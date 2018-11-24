Imran unable to overcome inflation

Our Correspondent

Shikarpur

Imran Khan has failed to fulfill its promises made by him during electoral campaign and its 100 days plan, Imran Khan is not able to overcome in increasing inflation which increases slowly and gradually owing to which socio-economic condition of Pakistan is not in good position.

This was said by Muhamamd Hassan Mahnitee, the provincial leader of Jamait-e-Islami [JI] Sindh chapter during a press conference held at District Office of JI here in Shikarpur.

He criticized the performance of education system and expressed his dissatisfaction over the performance of education system adding the local government system has completely failed to deliver in almost all rural and urban districts of Sindh.

