Imran trying to create infighting among brothers: Maryam

Islamabad

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Leader Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday said that the cross examination proved that the truth was deliberately withheld to deliver a report that was pre-decided. Maryam Nawaz posted this message on her Twitter page and termed it a shame.

Earlier talking to media outside the accountability court, the daughter of Nawaz Sharif said that Imran Khan is trying to create an infighting between brothers, referring to her father Nawaz Sharif and uncle Shehbaz Sharif, but all of his efforts would be foiled. She said that those who hatch up conspiracies could not see anything other than a conspiracy. “These people could not win through votes and therefore drag the elected representatives into the courts,” she said.

On Tuesday, Maryam Nawaz asked if they have the right to observe Youm-e-Dastoor, when the law-breaking citizens go abroad raising their fists but the law-abiding are forced to suffer hangings, exile, disqualification and revenge politics. In a message posted on social media Twitter on the Youm-e-Dastoor, the PML-N leader said that instead of delivering traditional speeches for supremacy of constitution on the day one should vow to implement the supremacy of the constitution.

Failing to find a shred of corruption, in trial after trial, look what an elected Prime Minister of Pakistan was disqualified on, she said in her twitter post. Talking to media earlier outside the accountability court, Maryam Nawaz said that why no action is being taken against Imran Khan and Asif Zardari and after every ten years their cases are re-opened for trial. She said that the Neelum-Jhelum power project was to be completed in 2004 but could not be completed by 2013 and finally the PML-N government completed it in 2018. She said that only those who carry out development works are summoned in the NAB courts and said that such decisions could bring an anarchy in the country.—INP