Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be touring Turkey in January where he will hold a meeting with the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an and other top Turkish leaders.

According to sources, this will be the fifth visit of the PM Imran Khan since he took charge as the Premier of the country. In the meetings, Pakistan is expected to invite and encourage Turkish investors to invest in Pakistan.

