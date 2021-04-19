Imran to visit Saudi Arabia soon

Observer Report Islamabad

Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki on Monday announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit Saudi Arabia soon.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan will be visiting the Kingdom before or soon after Eid,” the Saudi envoy announced adding that the prime minister would meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his visit.

On April 2, Prime Minister Imran Khan has accepted Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s invitation to visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.