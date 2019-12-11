Imran to visit 3 states this month

Observer Report

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to visit Bahrain, Malaysia and Switzerland during the current month. The premier will leave for Bahrain on December 16 on a two-day official visit.

He will attend Bahrain’s national day celebrations and hold meetings with his counterpart Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa and Bahrain’s ruling monarch, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

PM Imran will also be conferred Bahrain’s highest civilian award, the King Hamad Order of the Renaissance, during his visit to the Kingdom.

Imran Khan will leave for Switzerland from Bahrain on December 18 on a two-day official visit. He will address a global conference on refugees in Geneva.

From Switzerland, he will arrive in Malaysia on a two-day visit to participate in the Kuala Lumpur Summit due to take place in Malaysia from December 18 to December 20.