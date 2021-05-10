Imran to take telephone calls from public today

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan will directly engage with the public via telephone on Tuesday, says PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan.

Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, Faisal Javed said that under the initiative of ‘Ap Ka Prime Minister Ap Kai Sath’ [Your Prime Minister With You], the prime minister would take direct telephone calls from the public at 1:30 pm on Tuesday.

The telephonic conversation between the prime minister and the public would be broadcaste live on television, radio and digital media platforms, the senator added.