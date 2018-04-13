Imran to remove PTI members who sold votes

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday said that they would expel the PTI lawmakers, who had sold out their votes in the Senate elections.

“We will not tolerate such practices in our party and will ensure strict action against wrong doers,” he said while talking to media after chairing the party’s central executive committee meeting on Thursday.

He further said that they are also in consultation with their lawyers over challenging the proceedings of the polls for Senate elections in the province.

With regards to the demand of a separate province in south Punjab by ruling party members, Imran said he supports the move and added that had local governments been empowered enough there would be no demand of another province. Imran questioned the government’s intention of introducing next year’s federal budget when it is about to end its tenure.

“The government’s tenure is ending in 45 days but it is presenting next year’s budget,” he complained, adding that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak will not present the province’s budget. Imran also praised the apex court’s decision on granting voting rights to overseas Pakistanis and condemned his political opponent Fazlur Rehman’s statement regarding them.

Talking about caretaker governments, he said they are brought in Pakistan as there is a fear of rigging and dishonesty.

He claimed that the last caretaker government had failed to ensure free and fair elections.