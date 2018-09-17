Imran to lead Pakistan to progress: Chohan

Salim Ahmed

Provincial Minister for Information & Culture Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said that Pakistan will overcome all the challenges with a renowned vigour under the able leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is blessed with the acumen to steer the nation to success.

He said this while addressing a ceremony organized by Unique Group of Institutions to pay homage to the martyrs of 1965 war at Alhamra Art Council on Monday.

He said that Pak army has rendered unparalleled sacrifices for the safety of geographical borders of the country during 1965 and 1971 wars with neighbouring India.

“We are an independent nation and our Pak army soldiers know how to safeguard the country from invaders,” he said, adding that the history is replete with the fairy tales of bravery of Pak army Jawans.

Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan maintained that our beloved army personnel have won acclaims from our countrymen as they have always defeated the enemy, and today the entire nation commemorates valour and courage of heroes of 1965 war.

He said that over the decades the Pak army has made our beloved country’s defence impregnable. He eulogized the efforts of Unique Group of Institutions for arranging a ceremony to pay gratitude to the martyrs of 1965 war.

He reiterated that, on every testing occasion, the Pak army had successfully defended the country and ably countered the nefarious designs of the enemy.

“Pak army has always come victorious against any aggression and will always be triumphant in future. I salute to the valiant and brave sons of the soil,” Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan added.

Unique Group of Institutions Chairman Abdul Manan Khurram said that such ceremonies must be arranged to inform the students of the unparalleled sacrifices of Pak army in protecting borders at the cost of their lives.

He said that Unique Group of Institutions has been pioneer in arranging such ceremonies as they are meant to aware the future generation of the unique feats of our army men, who laid their lives but did not allow the enemy to sneak into our borders.

Renowned columnist and analyst Orya Maqbool Jan said that such events are meant to educate the future generation of the sacrifices of the forefathers in line with safety and security of the country.

He said that the nation has always stood shoulder to shoulder with the Pak army in country’s defence.

He called upon the students focus on their studies as they the future leaders of the nation.

Unique Group of Institutions Rector Prof Amjad Ali Khan, Director Admin Prof Jahanzeb Anwar Malik, Director Academic Waseem Anwar Chaudhry, Principal MAO College Prof Dr Zaffar Jamal, TV anchor Ayesha Jahanzeb, teachers, parents and a large number of students were present on this occasion.

