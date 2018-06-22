Imran to kick off election campaign from 24th

Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan will kick off his election campaign on 24th of June from Mianwali as political temperature continues to rise.

Sources privy to development told after Mianwali, Khan will hold public rallies in Lahore, Karachi and other parts of country. PTI will also release its election manifesto on June-24 whereas last list of party’s tickets will also be announced on the same date.

For election campaign, PTI has arranged helicopter and plane for supremo whereas all candidates have been directed to expedite campaign in their respective constituencies. General elections 2018 will be held on July-25.—INP