Imran to inaugurate Nandana Fort project

Observer Report Islamabad

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Saturday that Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit to Pind Dadan Khan today and will inaugurate the Nandana Fort project.

“PM will also announce various development packages for Pind Dadan Khan during his visit to the city,” said the minister.

According to a statement, Fawad Chaudhry said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was utilising all resources for the promotion of tourism in the country.

The Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab, Archaeology Directorate and Jhelum district administration recently had made a plan to conserve the historical Nandana Fort in Tehsil Pind Dadan Khan of district Jhelum.

Nandana was a fort built at a strategic location on a hilly range on the eastern flanks of the Salt Range in Punjab. Its ruins, including those of a town and a temple, are present.

It was ruled by the Hindu Shahi kings until, in the early 11th century, Mahmud of Ghazni expelled them from Nandana.