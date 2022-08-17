Imran to hold ‘power show’ in Rawalpindi on Aug 21

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has decided to hold a power show in Rawalpindi on August 21.

The decision was taken during a consultative session of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which was chaired by former premier Imran Khan. The meeting reviewed the important issues including the country’s political situation.

The meeting also discussed the federal government’s move to challenge the nomination papers of Imran Khan for nine vacant seats of National Assembly (NA).

During the meeting, the former premier has decided to hold power show in Rawalpindi on August 18 as part of the Haqeeqi Azadi campaign.

“The people of Pakistan have rejected the imported government,” he said, reiterating his demand for immediate and transparent elections.—INP