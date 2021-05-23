Imran to head climate moot on June 4

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Pakistan will host World Environment Day 2021 globally for the first time in history with Prime Minister Imran Khan heading a climate change conference on June 4 to highlight the country’s effective policy in this regard.

This year’s observance of World Environment Day with the collaboration of the UN Environment Programme will be on the theme of ‘ecosystem restoration’ and focus on resetting our relationship with nature. It will also mark the formal launch of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration 2021-2030.

The global summit would also be attended by the secretary-general of the United Nations, Pope, and German Chancellor.