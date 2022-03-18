Imran to fight till end but won’t offer money to save govt: ministers

Sindh House is ‘centre of horse-trading’: Fawad

Hours after seeing several of their fellow PTI MNAs openly dissenting and found staying at Sindh House in a clear indication that they would go against their party in the upcoming no-trust move, a trio of key government ministers held a press conference in Islamabad, saying that Prime Minister Imran Khan could also throw money at opposition lawmakers but would not do so as he does not stand for “politics of blackmailing and bribery”.

“Imran Khan does not do politics for himself but for the nation,” said Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar accompanying by Energy Minister Hammad Azhar and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry. “There is no personal interest of his and that is why he neither blackmails anyone nor gets blackmailed.”

“He has never done this sort of politics and will never do it in the future. Nobody should have any doubt that PTI will fight till the end but the only difference is that what we will do will be within the ambit of law and Constitution.

“We will not do any thing illegal,” he added.

Asad Umar lashed out at PPP for bringing bags full of money to Islamabad’s Sindh House for buying the conscience of the PTI MNAs. “The entire nation is seeing that they (the opposition) only use the name of democracy under the garb of which they mean to do business.”

Energy Minister Hammad Azhar said: “The nation saw that this is the system against which Imran Khan took a stand. This is the system of horse-trading, bribery, and auctions to the tune of 200m and 400m.

“We want to make it clear that we will not do any deals and will not disburse ministries to stay in power.