Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that the confessional statement of Azam Khan, former principal secretary to the former prime minister, has exposed Imran Khan’s conspiracy narrative based on the diplomatic cypher.

“The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman [Imran Khan] tarnished the reputation of state institutions through cypher conspiracy. He should be punished for staging the drama,” the interior minister said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Rana Sanaullah said that the reported confession of Azam Khan was a “charge sheet” against PTI chief Imran Khan.

His presser came shortly after the ex-principal secretary in a statement, termed the US cypher a “conspiracy” manipulated by the deposed premier — who was removed from power via a no-confidence vote in April last year — “to create a narrative against the establishment and opposition.”

Azam, who has been “missing” since last month, has recorded his statement under CrPC 164 before a magistrate, the sources added, with no information on his whereabouts.

Sanaullah said former foreign minister and PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi was fully involved in concocting the cypher narrative. The cypher drama was cooked up by the then-ruling party to achieve their vested interests, he added.