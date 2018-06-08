Imran to face defeat despite ‘friendly umpire’ in Punjab: Ahsan Iqbal

LAHORE : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal says Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan will suffer defeat in Punjab despite what he said the appointment of “friendly umpire” to surprise coming general elections in the province.

In a statement on his official twitter account, Iqbal said: Captain [Imran Khan] will suffer a crushing defeat despite friendly umpire because people, not the umpire is to cast vote.”

The PML-N has expressed reservations over the appointment of Dr Hasan Askari as caretaker Punjab chief minister, saying that he was a partial figure who could jeopardize the electoral process.

Addressing a press conference, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Thursday said that it was unfortunate that Askari was selected as he was a vocal critic of the PML-N, and his criticism of political figures is well-known.

He said that it was necessary that an impartial individual was chosen to conduct free, fair and transparent elections. “It is unfortunate that Election Commission nominated Hasan Askari. It is necessary to choose an impartial figure to conduct free and fair elections.”

He said that Hasan Askari’s name was suggested by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, and the professor has indicated in his columns that elections can be delayed, referred to martial laws, and stated that elections should not be held in the extreme summers.

“It seems Hasan Askari is not well-versed with the constitution. This proves that he is not impartial,” he said adding that the parliamentary committee had sent Askari’s record to the ECP.

Calling on the ECP to reconsider its decision, he said that reservations will be raised if an individual is selected whose thoughts and mindset can be judged from his columns.