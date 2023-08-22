PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan will be produced in court in Islamabad today in connection with five cases lodged at different police stations of the federal capital. Islamabad police will escort Imran Khan from Attock Jail to the court in the federal capital. Two of the five cases are registered at CTC police station while one each of the remaining three are lodged at Sangjani, Ramna and Golra police stations.

The Islamabad district administration has issued directive to the police to ensure security during the appearance of the PTI chief in court.

SSP Operations has sought additional personnel from police headquarters and security division in this regard.—NNI