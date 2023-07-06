In a significant development surrounding the aftermath of the arrest of the deposed premier on May 9 as the police on Wednesday decided to include Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s name in the attack on GHQ and military installations case.

The decision to include Khan’s name comes in light of statements provided by the accused under investigation, sources revealed.

While the deposed premier is expected to face charges related to the planning of the attacks, a decision reached after consultation with legal experts, added sources.

The cases pertaining to the attack on the GHQ and military installations were registered at RA Bazar and Newtown police stations.