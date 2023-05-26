Imran to be highly welcomed in North: CM

Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Chief Minister Muhammad Khalid Khurshid Khan has said that former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan would be highly welcomed in the North if the PTI chairman decided to visit for a holiday.

Responding to PTI Chairman’s tweet that he thanked the government for placing his name on the no-fly list, saying that he would not leave the country and if provided with a chance, he would go to the Northern mountains, GB CM said that Imran Khan would be highly welcomed in the north.

GB CM Khalid Khurshid said: “InshaAllah, Chairman Imran Khan would be highly welcomed in the north if he decides to visit. Putting him on ECL is yet another desperate and useless measure by the fascist regime.”