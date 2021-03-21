Imran thanks for ‘good wishes and prayers’

Staff Reporter Islamabad

A day after being diagnosed with the coronavirus, Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Facebook to thank everyone for their “good wishes and prayers.”

Prime Minister Khan, who is self-isolating, also shared a photo of him sitting in a chair at his Bani Gala residence.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi tested positive for the coronavirus the other day.

The prime minister tested Covid-19 positives two days after receiving the vaccine, triggering a debate on the effectiveness of the jab.

“PM Imran Khan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self isolating at home,” Dr Faisal Sultan, the premier’s Special Assistant on Health, announced in a Twitter statement the other day.

Hours later, PTI leaders confirmed that Bushra Bibi has also contracted the virus.