Imran thanks donors of SKMCH&RC

Imran Khan took to twitter to acknowledge donors of Shaukat Khanum Hospital Chairman, Board of Governors, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Center (SKMCH&RC). A tweet has been posted from his official twitter handle @ImranKhanPTI stating that his faith in the kindness of people of Pakistan has increased as they continue to help his cancer hospital since its inception. He also thanked donors as SKMCH&RC achieved its financial targets for the year 2018.

Mr. Imran Khan tweeted “Over the years my faith in the goodness of mankind has increased greatly. Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital is a living tribute to you kindness and generosity. I am personally grateful to all of you for helping us achieve the financial targets for the year 2018.”

Right after this, another tweet – linking to this – was posted, giving the new targetfor the year 2019. Imran Khan wrote, “The target ofSKMCH&RC for the year 2019 is Rs. 13 billion (20 million US Dollar), half of which, will need to be met through your donations.

I hope you will continue to support us in the mission to save the lives of poor cancer patients in Pakistan who can otherwise not afford treatment” SKMCH&RC is the only cancer hospital in the world that is providing financially supported, state-of-the-art diagnostic and treatment facilities to more than 75% of its patients.

