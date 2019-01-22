Imran, Tamim discuss mutual, bilateral ties

Vows to make overseas proud of ‘Naya Pakistan’

Observer Report

Doha

Prime Minister Imran Khan met Qatari emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, at the Diwan-i-Amiri in Doha on Tuesday, the second and last day of his visit to Qatar.

A red carpet was rolled out to welcome the premier at the Amiri Diwan where a formal ceremony was held in his honour. Khan was presented with a guard of honour by a smartly turned out contingent of the Qatari Amiri Guards, and the national anthems of both countries were played on the occasion.

A one-on-one meeting was held between Khan and Sheikh Tamim, Radio Pakistan reported. Both sides discussed the entire spectrum of bilateral ties, and regional and international matters of mutual interest. The two sides also held delegation-level talks.

The prime minister flew to Doha on Monday at the invitation of the Qatari emir. He is accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Adviser to the PM Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistant Zulfikar Bukhari, Board of Investment Chairman Haroon Sharif and chairperson of the task force on energy Nadeem Babar.

Prime Minister Khan had discussed bilateral relations with a focus on economic cooperation in a meeting with the Qatari premier and interior minister, Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani yesterday.

Changing its long-standing position, the government has decided to request Qatar for a reduction in the price of Liquefied Natural Gas and its supplies on delayed payments under the existing 15-year supply contract.

Meanwhile, speaking at an event for overseas Pakistanis, the premier said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was striving to make a ‘Naya Pakistan’ that overseas nationals can be proud of. PM Imran said he would steer the country out of these difficult times it is currently going through. “Pakistan has no shortage in resources, it is only the corrupt former governments that have looted the national wealth which is why we are in the state we find ourselves in,” he added.

