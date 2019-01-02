Imran taking keen interest in uplift of merged areas

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Spokesman of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Ajmal Khan Wazir on Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking keen interest in development of merged tribal districts into Khaber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking to a delegation from Shakai, Waziristan Agency here at Chief Minister Secretariat, he said all available resources were being utilized for the resolution of the problems of masses in line with the directive of Prime Minister.

He said the entire nation attached great importance to sacrifices rendered by tribal people for restoration of peace in the country and greatly values their valor and gallantry for protection of motherland.

He assured that sufficient funds would be provided for the completion of development projects in the merged areas while thousands of youth would be recruited in police and other departments giving them relaxation in age and education.

Ajmal Wazir said that on the directive of Prime Minister and Chief Minister, the cabinet members were visiting the merged areas to end the 70-year sense of deprivation among the tribal people.

The delegation apprised the KP government spokesman about the problems in their respective areas. Ajmal Wazir assured resolution of all the problems of tribal people.

