Imran takes notice of protest outside PM House

Staff Reporter

PM Imran Khan had to face a protest staged outside Prime Minister house on the arrival in Lahore.

Teachers of Punjab University staged a protest in Zaman Park for not being regularised yet while the residents of NA-125 staged a protest for non-cooperative services of NADRA.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of the protest being staged by the people at Zaman Park in Lahore against the policies of NADRA. The Prime Minister directed the chairman NADRA to meet the people and address their grievances.

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday directed the provincial government and city administration of Lahore to remove the unnecessary barricades from the city in order to facilitate the residents and ease their movement.

The prime minister issued these directives taking notice of the difficulties being faced by the people due to such barricades erected following his arrival here on Friday night.

