Imran takes ‘inefficient’ govt officers to task Standard, cheap health facilities for masses a priority: PM

Government officers were issued show-cause notices and warning letters over their non-seriousness and inaction on public complaints registered at the Citizen Portal after Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of their inefficiency in a cabinet meeting on Sunday.

According to the details issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the Punjab chief secretary had completed the scrutiny of 1,586 officers’ dashboards and submitted a report of the PM’s delivery unit to the premier.

As per the report, 263 officers were issued warning letters, whereas show-cause notices were issued to seven others.

Around 833 officers were directed to be careful in future and explanation was sought from 111 others. However, the performance of 403 officers was appreciated in the report. The secretaries of information, agriculture, excise and irrigation in Punjab had been written to about improving their performance.

Letters were also written to 20 deputy commissioners of Punjab including of Lahore, Gujrat and Sheikhupura. Moreover, show-cause notices have been issued to 43 assistant commissioners including those in Raiwind, Jhang, Burewala, Sadiqabad, Nankana Sahib and Pindi Gheb.

While directing the officers to improve their performance for public relief, the PM Office said the purpose of issuing warning letters was to caution the officers concerned. All out steps were being taken to extend facilities to the people as per the prime minister’s vision, the PM Office added.

Meanwhile, in a Facebook post on Sunday, the Prime Minister said that provision of standard and cheap health facilities to the people and social protection are foremost priorities of the govt. He said that health card system will not only protect the common man in respect of health but also revolutionise the health system.

Earlier on Friday, the Prime Minister said that provision of quality and affordable healthcare and social security to the people, especially the lower class, is the top priority of the government.