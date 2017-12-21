Imran, Tahirul Qadri are nothing but political stuntmen: Saad Rafique

ISLAMABAD : Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique Thursday bashed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Chief Tahirul Qadri on social media.

The federal minister took to Twitter and wrote that Imran Khan and Tahirul Qadri are nothing but political stuntmen having fascist approach. Khawaja Saad added that both of them are unaware of dignity, honor and honesty. Their moves are against democracy and development, he commented.

Khawaja Saad Rafique also criticized Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and said he seems to be a part of this dirty play. Zardari should explain his position to the people of Pakistan, he demanded.

Orignally published by INP