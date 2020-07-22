Imran Tahir wishes he would have played for Pakistan

Islamabad

South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir has wished he would have played international cricket for Pakistan, the country of his birth.

The 41-year, who was born in Lahore, progressed through Pakistan’s youth level cricket to U-19 cricket and even Pakistan A side but never the seniors.

Determined to make it to the top of the game, he left for pastures new, eventually settling in South Africa, whose dearth of quality spinners made a perfect home for the leg-spinner.

Although still active in franchise cricket, he bid farewell to the international game last year during World Cup. A year later, he admits that he counts his inability to play for Pakistan as a major regret.

“I used to play cricket in Lahore and it played a major role in where I am. I played most of my cricket in Pakistan but did not get a chance here, for which I am disappointed,” he was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

He credited his spouse, Sumayya Dildar, for backing him to migrate and make the big switch. “It was hard leaving Pakistan but God blessed me and most of the credit for playing for South Africa goes to my wife,” he said.

Meanwhile, when asked regarding the fate of the truncated Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020, Tahir, who plays for Multan Sultans, said that he would like for “the winner to be decided on the ground.”

In case, he said, if it becomes impossible to complete the tournament, his Sultans would be the worthy winner by virtue of being the table toppers.—APP