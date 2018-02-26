Imran Tahir lauds ‘tough standard’ of PSL

Dubai

Born in Pakistan but migrated to South Africa for pursuing a career in international cricket, Imran Tahir is in action in Pakistan’s biggest cricket tournament as a foreign player now.

The 38-year-old has made his mark by clinching seven wickets in three PSL games for Multan Sultans — his first appearance in the league. And, he’s enjoying it.“Well done to PSL and the organisers and everybody involved with the league, it’s a great league. I didn’t think that it was going to be that tough, but now I am loving it,” said Imran Tahir, who has played 20 Tests, 85 ODIs and 36 T20Is for South Africa.

“I feel proud to be playing PSL, specially against the players who are good at playing the spin. It’s a very good standard, it is not easy for spinners to come and just take wickets,” he added.

Talking about Multan Sultan’s game against Islamabad United, the fearsome spinner said that despite the defeat, he is proud of his team for fighting till the end.

“Islamabad United did bowl well, conditions were in their favour, it was a good toss to win for them, I am satisfied because we fought well as a team so that’s a good sign as a team,” he said. “Apart from Malik, Pollard’s wicket was crucial, if he had stayed for another three overs probably it would have been a different story.—AFP