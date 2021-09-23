Imran stresses making Pak self-sufficient in food Confident of winning war against mafias

Tariq Saeed Peshawar

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday expressed his government’s resolve to making Pakistan self-sufficient in food crops adding farmers were the backbone of the country

“Farmers are the backbone of the country and my government will leave no stone unturned in the uplift and welfare of the formers community,” said the Prime Minter Khan while addressing the farmers’ convention and distribution of Kissan Cards among farmers in Dera Ismail Khan.

The Prime Minister, however, lamented that different mafias operating in the country also exploited the agriculture sector and took maximum benefit under the existing system. “How Pakistan can progress when mafias were given NRO in the past,” he regretted.

The PTI government, he said, pressurized the sugar mafia to release payments to farmers which they were previously withholding.

Imran Khan expressed the determination that his government was striving to “change the destiny of the nation” and will defeat the mafias that were against Pakistan’s interests, at any costs.

Highlighting the importance of making Pakistan self-sufficient in food crops, Imran said it was imperative to ensure the country’s huge population keeps getting fed adding the farmers were making money for the first time during the incumbent government’s tenure.

“When prices of food crops across the globe rose we are also importing them from countries hence inflation surged in Pakistan.

Today, where we stand in terms of population, we have to focus on primary education and basic health because these two keep a population from growing astronomically,”. rime Minister observed.

He urged students to study the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) saying that Pakistanis did not study Islam in-depth and learn from the lessons of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) due to which the country was in crisis.

“Allah has sent the Holy Quran for our salvation. It is for your betterment,” he said adding he does not use Islam for his personal gains.

“If we have to become a great nation, which was the concept [behind Pakistan’s creation], we have to ensure the rule of law,” Imran Khan said while addressing Kissan Convention here.

The Prime Minister, however, added that masses will also have to change their attitudes to become a great nation.

”It is shameful that some people sitting abroad, living in the properties worth billions of rupees cannot show even a receipt of how they got that money, and were making speeches from there,” he remarked.

The Prime Minister said when he often referred to the State of Madina and its principles, it was not only meant for any political gains. “I don’t use the name of Islam for personal benefit or for vote. It is the part of my faith,” he remarked.

He said there was need to know and understand the principles adopted by the people in the State of Madina which led the fall of two super powers of that era, enabling the Arabs to lead the world in few years.

“If we want to become an honourable nation, we have to take care of our self-respect without fear from anyone except Allah Almighty,” Imran remarked.

The Prime Minister said despite having much fertile lands and bumper wheat crops the country had to import 4 million tons of wheat last year and was again expected to import the vital commodity this year as well.

He said as the country has to import basic commodities like ghee, pulses etc. to cater to the needs of growing population, there was a need to make plans to tackle such challenges.

The Prime Minister also attributed enhanced imports of commodities as one of the major causes of inflation and said the commodity prices had increased worldwide.

He said Pakistan has to tackle this challenge by promoting its agricultural sector, research and increasing its cultivation areas and yields of various crops through modern techniques of farming.

The Prime Minister said that Gomal Zam Dam will make over 200,000 acres of land in the area cultivable.

He said that the present government had started constructing dams in the country after 50 years, and 10 dams will be constructed during the next 10 years.

Highlighting the importance of research, seed development, modern technology and efficient use of water in agriculture sector, the Prime Minister said that the per-acre yield of various crops in India was higher than that of Pakistan.

He said that the better utilization of agricultural lands in the areas like Waziristan and the cultivation of cash crops in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistabn will bring about a revolution in the lives of people.

Imran Khan said many areas in Pakistan were very good for the cultivation of avocado, a vegetable full of vitamins, adding, he himself had done the experience of growing this expensive vegetable at home.

He said it was after the 1960s that a government was focusing on the promotion of agriculture sector. “We don’t think about next elections but about the next generation,” he remarked.

The Prime Minister said that by cultivating and growing the cash crops like pulses, Palm Oil, Soybean and Olives, Pakistan cannot only fulfill its domestic needs but can also export the basic commodities.

Expressing his delight over the establishment of agricultural university in the area, Imran Khan said a faculty of agriculture research was also being set up at NAMAL University in Mianwali with the cooperation of Holland.

He said that China was cooperating with Pakistan for agriculture development and providing modern technology under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The Prime Minister said that as the cows in China produced 3 to 4 times more milk than in Pakistan, use of modern techniques can help enhance the country’s milk production.