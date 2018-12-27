Imran steers Peshawar to win in Afghan Refugees Cricket

Peshawar

Imran Khan’s half-century on 21 balls guided Peshawar Atlan to a comfortable 10 wickets victory against Charsadda King in the final of the first Afghan Refugees Super Cricket League, which concluded here at University of Peshawar Campus ground on Thursday. Commissioner Afghan Refugees in Peshawar Abbas Khan, Director General Afghan Commissionerate Waqar Maroof, Chief of the UNHCR in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kiran Core, officials and large number of spectators were also present.

Imran Khan struck an elegant unbeaten knock of 51 runs off just 21 balls with three towering sixes and seven cracking boundaries helped Peshawar to a comfortable 10 wickets victory. Muhammad Tariq was the other leading contributor who scored 38 runs.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp