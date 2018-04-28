Imran speaks of change yet takes orders from ‘above’: Nawaz

LAHORE : Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif criticised his political opponent Imran Khan and said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief speaks of change but takes orders from ‘above’.

“Does the order from above refer to Bani Gala,” Nawaz questioned while addressing leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Gujranwala and Faisalabad divisions on Saturday.

“We shouldn’t engage in politics if we want to take orders from above,” he remarked, adding that such behaviour is hypocritical.

He further remarked that Imran used to call Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari ‘a disease’ yet he voted for the arrow (the electoral symbol of PPP).

Former premier advised the PML-N leaders to start preparing for the upcoming general elections. “I don’t know what will happen in the future. I don’t know where I will be after 10 to 15 days. However, no matter what the circumstances my ideology will not change,” he remarked.

“I ask [Punjab Chief Minister] Shehbaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, where is the writ of the government?” he questioned.

He also stressed that the people must change their mindsets in order to move forward. “We will have to change our perception of things and our way of thinking,” he said.

“If we have been unable to bring about any substantial reform in the last 70 years then today, we should apologise and seek forgiveness from the Almighty and take steps and we should make amends,” he said.

The former premier remarked that people’s vote must be respected.

He questioned if there ever has been a prime minister in Pakistan’s history who was able to complete his/her tenure. Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Benazir, Nawaz Sharif, none of them completed their tenure as prime minister, he said, adding “this happens only in Pakistan. I have not seen something like this happen in any country.”

Speaking about the cases against him, Nawaz remarked that there is no substance in the case against him, adding that the witnesses’ statement has made the case of his family stronger.

Nawaz shared that when PML-N came into power the economy was at 3.9%, but the party worked for the country and took the economy to 5.8%. “However, the projections for the next years are lower.”

He remarked, “A country that was on the path to progress is going to be going backwards now.”

Orignally published by INP