Imran speaks of change yet takes orders from ‘above’: Nawaz

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif criticised his political opponent Imran Khan and said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief speaks of change but takes orders from ‘above’.

“Does the order from above refer to Bani Gala,” Nawaz questioned while addressing leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-NGujranwala and Faisalabad divisions on Saturday. “We shouldn’t engage in politics if we want to take orders from above,” he remarked, adding that such behaviour is hypocritical.

He further remarked that Imran used to call Pakistan People’s Party Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari ‘a disease’ yet he voted for the arrow (the electoral symbol of PPP).

Nawaz advised the PML-N leaders to start preparing for the upcoming general elections. “I don’t know what will happen in the future. I don’t know where I will be after 10 to 15 days. However, no matter what the circumstances my ideology will not change.” “I ask [Punjab Chief Minister] Shahbaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, where is the writ of the government?” he questioned.

He also stressed that the people must change their mindsets in order to move forward. “We will have to change our perception of things and our way of thinking. “If we have been unable to bring about any substantial reform in the last 70 years then today, we should apologise and seek forgiveness from the Almighty and take steps and we should make amends,” he said.

The former premier remarked that people’s vote must be respected. He questioned if there ever has been a prime minister in Pakistan’s history who was able to complete his/her tenure. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Benazir, Nawaz Sharif, none of them completed their tenure as prime minister, he said, adding “this happens only in Pakistan. I have not seen something like this happen in any country.” Speaking about the cases against him, Nawaz remarked that there is no substance in the cases against him, adding that the witnesses’ statement has made the case of his family stronger.

Nawaz shared that when PML-N came to power the economy was at 3.9%, but the party worked for the country and took the economy to 5.8%. “However, the projections for the next years are lower. A country that was on the path to progress is going backwards now,” he added.

Nawaz said that there will be no change in his stance. He said that he faced exile for seven years and that he was put in a jail for 14 months. We have to change our thinking by fixing our priorities, he suggested.

Talking on the relationships with other countries, Nawaz Sharif said that mutual ties with India and China are improving. We cannot overcome our problems until we raise our development projects, he asserted.

Nawaz Sharif lamented that the country, its Constitution and law are being trampled over, and this an injustice to the people. The former premier said that they have no right to sit on their seats post-election if they cannot even uphold their principles and morals. “I don’t know what is in the future for me, but I assure you there will be no change in my stance,” he said.

Nawaz further said that the country hasn’t learnt from the past. “In 1971, we lost East Pakistan. Now Bangladesh’s currency is worth more than ours,” he said, adding that we lack progression in the region. “We must look at ourselves in the mirror and learn from our lessons. If we don’t, then misfortune will be our destiny. We must act on what we preach,” he added.

Commenting on the lawmakers who have recently deserted the party, Nawaz said, “Certain forces are trying to break our party. They [lawmakers] abandoned us because they never were ours.” “PPP and PTI both voted for the arrow, how can they advocate for change now?” the ousted premier questioned, in a clear jibe at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership.

“The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa accidentally let it slip that the decision came from ‘above’. If we all have to obey orders from ‘above’ then we should leave politics. Imran must leave politics if orders are being received.”

“Shahbaz performed splendidly in the province. He’s a victim of his own success,” Nawaz commented, adding that the time for elections is near and those working and loyal to the ruling party must step up. Prior to addressing the parliamentarians, Nawaz held a meeting with PML-N leaders where disqualified foreign minister Khawaja Asif was present along with Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique and CM Punjab Shahbaz Sharif.

Asif took the mic, for the first time since his ousting, and said, “My relation with Nawaz is 54 years old, and we are still together, but in this unfortunate matter of disqualification.” “Nawaz leads the struggle, and I became the second star of the disqualification streak. I have the right to approach the Supreme Court and I will,” he added.