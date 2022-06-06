Imran sold national interests for 5-carat diamond rings: Marriyum

BJP leaders’ statements manifestation of extremist mindset

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb Monday said that PTI chairman Imran Khan sold the national interests for the sake of five-carat diamond rings, referring to the alleged leaked audio of property tycoon with his daughter in which both were talking about some diamond ring in exchange for getting some benefits.

The information minister, addressing media, said that Imran Khan remained busy in his era to make money in the nexus of Farah Gogi and former first lady Bushra Bibi.

About sacrilegious and derogatory remarks of Bharatiya Janata Party leaders against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), she said such remarks are unacceptable and we strongly condemn it in strongest words.

She said such remarks reflect extremist and ill mindset of the BJP. The minister said that Bharatia Janta Party leaders have proved themselves as abject and mean by showing disrespect for Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW). No virtuous person who studied the pure character of the Holy Prophet (SAW), a mercy for all human beings in the world, can live without respecting him. The international community should take cognizance of the attitude and

actions of the Indian government against the global movement for interfaith harmony and respect for holy persons, she maintained.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said India was guilty of violating the fundamental rights, religious freedoms and basic human rights of minorities,

especially Muslims, and it should be brought to book. Every Muslim considered the honour and sanctity of Holy Prophet (SAW) more dear than his own life and was ready to die for this purpose, she remarked.

Defending the advertisement to newspapers, Marriyum Aurangzeb said, “I have the prerogative to give the advertisements to the media on the completion of the 75 years of diplomacy as it was an important milestone.”

She said that PML-N has been clearing the mess of PTI and on the directions of PM Shehbaz Sharif the incumbent government is also paying the backlog of Rs3.28 billion dues to the media industry pending since the PTI era. “The PMLN only give advertisements on the completion of Pak-Turkey relationships.