Imran slams PM for sanctioning Nawaz Sharif’s official protocol,  Stay in Punjab House

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Thursday criticized Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi over the protocol provided to ousted premier Nawaz Sharif on his return to Pakistan.

In a series of tweets, Khan termed it shameful to provide protocol to a discredited PM who is facing corruption charges.

“Absolutely shameful how a discredited PM, facing a host of financial corruption charges, is given official protocol at tax payer expense” Imran tweeted.

He questioned the sanctioning of Sharif’s protocol and stay at Punjab House by PM Abbasi at tax payer expense.

“How can PM Abbasi sanction this protocol/Punjab House stay at tax payer expense for a man charged with corruption on multiple counts” he said in another tweet.

Imran Khan accused PM Abbasi for complicity in helping Nawaz Sharif save his ill-gotten, money of Rs 300 bn stashed abroad as he faces accountability court.

The PTI chief also slammed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for glamorizing the corruption of Sharifs by endowing them with protocol.

