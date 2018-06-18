Imran skips NA-53 scrutiny process

ISLAMABAD : The scrutiny of nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan for NA-53 initiated in his absence on Monday.

Imran and his counsel, Babar Awan, both skipped the NA-53 scrutiny to appear before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). On behalf of Babar Awan, advocate Rai Tajamul appeared before returning officers along with all documents of Imran Khan and argued against the reservations of the ECP on the nomination papers of the PTI chief.

Advocate Tajamul maintained that his client’s nomination papers had been challenged previously in last elections on the same grounds, which were later accepted by the then returning officer (RO), therefore, “if one RO has given a verdict on the matter then technically another RO cannot raise the same objections on the matter again,” he asserted.

It is worth mentioning that a day earlier; the ECP had summoned Imran Khan, former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ayisha Gulalai, to personally appear before the ECP for the scrutiny process for nomination papers for NA-53.

The PTI chairperson had also been ordered to submit a reply to reservations against his candidacy raised by Abdul Wahab Baloch.

Imran has submitted nomination papers from National Assembly constituencies in Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Bannu and Mianwali.